City to consider accepting donation of YMCA building

The city of Santa Clarita is expected to approve Tuesday a donation agreement with the YMCA to accept the organization’s building on McBean Parkway, according to the City Council agenda for next week’s meeting.

The YMCA has operated the property through a lease with the Valencia Summit Homeowners Association since 1988.

More recently, though, the location was shuttered, after it was closed during the pandemic and then briefly reopened before closing again for good.

City staff identified the need for “initial repairs upwards of $1 million,” for the building, which would be proposed to the City Council as part of the 2023-24 budget.

A YMCA review of the property details determined the value of the lease to be approximately $2 million, but the youth organization currently does not pay for the facility.

“The YMCA has a zero-dollar, renewable 50-year lease with the HOA for use of the property where the building was located, which began on March 24, 1986,” according to city staff. Construction of the building was completed about two years later.

“Staff envisions the primary activities at the building will be Primetime Preschool, contract classes, aquatics programs and Camp Clarita,” according to a city staff report released Friday in advance of the meeting.

“There is currently no city-owned recreational building of this size on the west side of the city,” the report notes, and the “nearest reservable community room is located at Old Orchard Park, which is only 627 square feet.”

The potential addition to the city’s property portfolio includes a 12,000-square-foot facility with a 4.5-foot-deep pool designed for learn-to-swim and water-exercise classes, child care and offices, according to the staff report.

The YMCA’s closure of the McBean Parkway building was first mentioned as part of the association’s 2016 announcement, which indicated a new structure was being planned for land adjacent to the new senior center off Golden Valley Road.