Crash on Highway 14 closes lanes, causes injuries

Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

A two-vehicle crash on the northbound side of Highway 14 near the Agua Dulce Ranch exit caused several lanes to be closed for over an hour on Saturday afternoon. 

According to Officer Michael Nasir with the California Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at approximately 1:15 p.m. and caused the closure of lanes two, three and four.  

Nasir also said one person was transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Memorial Hospital as a result and that all lanes were eventually opened back up at 2:47 p.m. 

The extent of the person’s injuries was unknown at the time of this publication.

Trevor Morgan

Trevor Morgan

Trevor Morgan covers community, culture, health and breaking news for The Signal. Before coming to Santa Clarita, he was the online editor for Cal State University Northridge's student newspaper, The Daily Sundial. He holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from CSUN and an associate's degree in music from Ventura College. Have a tip? Message him on twitter @trevorwmorgan or at [email protected]

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS