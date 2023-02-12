Crash on Highway 14 closes lanes, causes injuries

A two-vehicle crash on the northbound side of Highway 14 near the Agua Dulce Ranch exit caused several lanes to be closed for over an hour on Saturday afternoon.

According to Officer Michael Nasir with the California Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at approximately 1:15 p.m. and caused the closure of lanes two, three and four.

Nasir also said one person was transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Memorial Hospital as a result and that all lanes were eventually opened back up at 2:47 p.m.

The extent of the person’s injuries was unknown at the time of this publication.