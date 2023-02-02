Delivery driver arrested on suspicion of grand theft

A 33-year-old Palmdale resident was arrested on suspicion of grand theft after stealing an item worth approximately $1,500, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies received a call for service in regards to a theft that occurred at 21420 Needham Ranch Parkway at approximately 8:45 a.m. Tuesday.

“An employee stole an item that was designated for delivery, worth approximately $1,500,” wrote Arriaga in an email to The Signal.

The suspect was confronted and detained by the company’s loss prevention, according to Arriaga.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of grand theft on Tuesday at 11:15 a.m. and booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station. She is being held in lieu of $20,000 bail.

She remains in custody at the time of this publication.