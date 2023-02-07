Deputies’ discovery leads to new booking charge

A DUI suspect had the number of felony charges he was arrested on suspicion of doubled Saturday, after a discovery made by a Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputy during his booking.

A 37-year-old Tulare man whose listed occupation was construction worker was pulled over around midnight Friday by California Highway Patrol officers on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to the SCV Sheriff’s Station booking logs.

A CHP official said Monday that while station deputies were taking an inventory of the suspect’s items in the early morning hours Saturday, they found a substance in a bag that they believed to be methamphetamine.

The suspect, who was released at 4:48 p.m. the same day he was booked in lieu of $25,000 bail, was arrested on suspicion of DUI and bringing a controlled substance to jail.