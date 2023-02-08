Deputies investigate weekend shooting in Valencia

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies are investigating a shooting in Valencia after the victim drove himself to a nearby hospital Saturday early morning, according to law enforcement officials.

Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the station, wrote in an email that deputies responded to the 23800 block of McBean Parkway in Valencia regarding a gunshot victim at approximately 3 a.m. According to deputies’ reports, the victim had driven himself to the hospital with a gunshot wound to this abdomen.

During the initial investigation, deputies discovered the victim and had been shot at a nearby gas station but were unable to gather further information due to the man’s medical state.

The suspect remains outstanding, with no available suspect description, Arriaga added.

Anyone with information can contact the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station at 661-260-4000, anonymous tips can be submitted to LA Crime Stoppers at www.LACrimeStoppers.org.