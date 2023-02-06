Deputies: Man reportedly brandishes pistol in road-rage incident

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are searching for a man who reportedly brandished a pistol in a road-rage incident on Monday, according to Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

The incident occurred at approximately noon in the parking lot of the Vallarta Supermarket on Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country.

The victim, a woman, reported that a man had brandished a black semiautomatic handgun and fled the scene in a Honda CRV with tinted windows, last seen heading eastbound on Soledad Canyon toward Sierra Highway.

The suspect was described as a man in his 30’s wearing a white shirt and blue jeans.

No one has been taken into custody in connection with the incident, at the time of this publication.