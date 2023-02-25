Driver gets stuck in mudslide on Placerita Canyon Road 

A driver on Placerita Canyon Road got stuck in a mudslide on Friday night.
At approximately 10:39 p.m. at 19150 Placerita Canyon Road at mile marker 3.64, a driver of a grey Honda Element got stuck in the mud on the road. The driver put their hazard lights on.
The driver was stuck in 25 feet of mud. A tow truck and multiple plows were requested to retrieve the vehicle.
Deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station shut down both directions of the road until the incident was cleared.
No injuries were reported.
Additional reporting by Oscar Sol.