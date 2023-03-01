Firefighters extinguish attic fire in Saugus 

Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters respond to a two-story, single-family dwelling structure fire on Tuesday night in Saugus. Trevor Morgan/The Signal
Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters called knockdown at 9:41 p.m. on an attic fire in a two-story, single-family dwelling Tuesday night, according to Miguel Ornelas, supervising fire dispatcher for the Fire Department. 

According to Ornelas, the Fire Department received calls indicating smoke was showing on a structure on the 21100 block of Cedarfalls Drive in Saugus at approximately 9:07 p.m. Firefighters on arrival at the scene investigated and reported an attic fire on a two-story, single-family dwelling, he added.  

Fire Department officials noted there was no transport as a result of the incident and no injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.  

