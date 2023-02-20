HMNH Foundation Home Tour League to host annual fashion show, boutique

News release

The Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation Home Tour League will be holding its annual Fashion Show, Boutique and Membership Luncheon on Tuesday, March 28, at The Oaks Club in Valencia.

Table sponsorships are available to purchase and individual tickets are $75. All funds raised during the fashion show, luncheon and boutique will directly benefit Henry Mayo’s Center for Women and Newborns.

“The Home Tour League brings the community together to raise funds for the Center of Women and Newborns and we have fun doing it,” said Home Tour President Katie Varner.

Janine Jones returns as fashion show mistress of ceremonies with fashions provided by local businesses. Women representing several Santa Clarita nonprofit organizations will serve as models. Nonprofit organizations represented include the Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita, Assistance League, Zonta, Soroptimist International of Valencia, Child & Family Center and Bridge to Home.

The boutique and fashion show will be held at The Oaks Club in Valencia, 26550 Heritage View Lane, Stevenson Ranch. The boutique will be open from 10 to 11:30 a.m. The fashion show begins at 11:30 a.m. To purchase tickets or sponsorships, visit henrymayogiving.com or call 661-200-1205.