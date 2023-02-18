Horse trailer collision causes I-5 lane closures

A horse trailer collision on Interstate 5 on Saturday afternoon left three lanes closed, according to California Highway Patrol and Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

According to Officer Josh Greengard, a spokesman for CHP Newhall, a pickup truck towing a horse trailer collided with another pickup truck at approximately 3:55 p.m. on the southbound side of Interstate 5, north of Hasley Canyon. A small sedan was involved in the crash.

According to Bernard Peters, a spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department, no injuries were sustained and no transports occurred.

“After the crash, vehicles and trailer were blocking the 3 left lanes, No. 1, 2, and 3 lanes,” said Greengard.

Greengard said that the tow trucks are on the scene as of the publication of this story and the scene should be cleared in an estimated 45 minutes from the time of this publication.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.