House fire in Acton leads to partial collapse

A house fire at approximately 4 p.m. in Acton led to the partial collapse of its attic on Thursday, according to officials with the Los Angeles County Fire Department’s Command and Control Center.

Firefighters responded when smoke coming from the attic was first reported on the 3000 block of Westcoatt Street.

The fire was eventually knocked down close to 5 p.m., just over an hour after it was first reported, but firefighters were unable to prevent the collapse of the roof.

According to officials, firefighters were still on the scene, at the time of this publication.