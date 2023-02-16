House fire in Acton leads to partial collapse

I will tell anyone that February is Black History Month but it is not the only time when we should be learning about and appreciating black history because you are black history and it happens every day of every life that you live that we live
FILE PHOTO A Los Angeles County Fire Department truck moves quickly to scene. Katharine Lotze/The Signal
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

A house fire at approximately 4 p.m. in Acton led to the partial collapse of its attic on Thursday, according to officials with the Los Angeles County Fire Department’s Command and Control Center.  

Firefighters responded when smoke coming from the attic was first reported on the 3000 block of Westcoatt Street.  

The fire was eventually knocked down close to 5 p.m., just over an hour after it was first reported, but firefighters were unable to prevent the collapse of the roof.   

According to officials, firefighters were still on the scene, at the time of this publication.  

Trevor Morgan

Trevor Morgan

Trevor Morgan covers community, culture, health and breaking news for The Signal. Before coming to Santa Clarita, he was the online editor for Cal State University Northridge's student newspaper, The Daily Sundial. He holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from CSUN and an associate's degree in music from Ventura College. Have a tip? Message him on twitter @trevorwmorgan or at [email protected]

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS