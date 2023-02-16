Insurance agent arrested on suspicion of identity theft

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Golden Valley Road.
A Los Angeles-based insurance agent was arrested on suspicion of identity theft on Wednesday after he allegedly used over $500 in unauthorized purchases at a gas station in Stevenson Ranch, according to law enforcement officials.  

According to Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, the alleged crime took place back in December and was being investigated by the station’s J Team.  

“The suspect remained outstanding at the time the report was taken,” wrote Arriaga in a statement. “Detectives conducted a follow-up investigation and were able to identify the suspect.” 

Once identified, the 42-year-old man was arrested on the 11300 block of Ventura Boulevard in Studio City. However, he was released later that day in accordance with penal code 849b PC (1), which states that suspects can be released before being arraigned if arresting officers believe there are insufficient grounds for making a criminal complaint or if the case needs further investigation, according to Arriaga.  

