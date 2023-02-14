L.A. County Fire: Electrical fire contained in Santa Clarita garage, no one hurt

An electrical fire was confined to the garage of a residence on Tuesday afternoon in Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County Fire Department officials said.

According to Craig Little, a spokesman for the Fire Department, units were dispatched at about 12:11 p.m. on Tuesday to a structure fire at Lauren Lane and La Madrid Drive, and arrived about eight minutes later.

“There were reports of smoke coming from the garage,” Little told The Signal over the phone as firefighters worked to knock the fire down. “They’re keeping some units, but a small electrical fire is all we have on it.”

Little added that he had no reports of injuries, and he had no reports of anyone inside the home either.

Firefighters, he said, were able to keep the flames confined to the garage.