L.A. County Fire: Electrical fire contained in Santa Clarita garage, no one hurt

FILE PHOTO A Los Angeles County Fire Department truck moves quickly to scene. Katharine Lotze/The Signal
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

An electrical fire was confined to the garage of a residence on Tuesday afternoon in Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County Fire Department officials said. 

According to Craig Little, a spokesman for the Fire Department, units were dispatched at about 12:11 p.m. on Tuesday to a structure fire at Lauren Lane and La Madrid Drive, and arrived about eight minutes later. 

“There were reports of smoke coming from the garage,” Little told The Signal over the phone as firefighters worked to knock the fire down. “They’re keeping some units, but a small electrical fire is all we have on it.” 

Little added that he had no reports of injuries, and he had no reports of anyone inside the home either. 

Firefighters, he said, were able to keep the flames confined to the garage.

Michael Picarella

Michael Picarella

Michael Picarella is a features writer and general assignment reporter for The Signal. He joined the staff in Feb. 2022 and previously worked as a columnist, features writer and beat reporter for The Acorn newspaper group in northern Los Angeles and Ventura counties. He’s a graduate of the Academy of Art in San Francisco with a degree in screenwriting. Additionally, Picarella has written and directed two feature films, and he’s the author of two books, one being a collection of stories from his award-winning family humor column, “Family Men Don’t Wear Name Brands.” Email him at [email protected]

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS