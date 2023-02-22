LASD seeks help locating missing woman; family concerned for wellbeing

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is requesting the public’s help in locating Norma Lidia Morales, 72, who was last seen in Canyon Country.

Morales is described as Hispanic, weighing approximately 160 pounds, standing at 5 feet, 5 inches tall, with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a pink jacket, green shirt and multicolored skirt.

Morales was last seen on Tuesday at approximately 7 a.m. on the 19000 block of Cedarcreek Street in Canyon Country.

Morales is diagnosed with schizophrenia and her family is concerned for her wellbeing, according to the LASD statement.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you can call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), download the “P3 Tips” app or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org.