Man killed in Acton hit-and-run identified

The motorcyclist killed in a hit-and-run on Tuesday night on Soledad Canyon Road near Acton has been identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner-Medical Examiner’s office as 58-year-old Jeff Engels.

Josh Greengard, spokesman for the California Highway Patrol’s Newhall Office, said the L.A. Communications Center received a call in regards to a hit-and-run traffic collision at approximately 6:18 p.m. on Tuesday at the 7000 block of Soledad Canyon Road, east of Briggs Road, that involved fatal injuries.

Witnesses told CHP officers that the collision involved a white, single-cab Chevrolet or Ford truck and a motorcycle, according to Greengard.

The driver of the truck fled the scene and witnesses said it was last seen traveling westbound on Soledad Canyon Road, west of Briggs Road.

At approximately 7 p.m. Engles was pronounced dead on the scene, according to Greengard.

The CHP has since been investigating the crash, but further details surrounding the case will have to wait until there is a development that can be disclosed to the public.

Since the crash, friends and family have spoken out about Engels — which included a GoFundMe started by a user named Monica Engels. It’s uncertain, at the time of this publication, what the relationship between the two are. However, the page indicated they were related.

“It brings pain to me to have to post this, I want to let you guys know that Jeff is no longer with us. It was the most tragic accident on his way home from work on Tuesday night,” wrote Monica. “Please send your thoughts and prayers to our family and friends any help will be appreciated, thanks in advance.”

Engels’ friend from high school, Bree Chierighino, said she was devastated by the news. Chierighino said she and Engels were fellow “band-camp rebels” and “science geeks” who performed together several times at events such as the Disneyland Parade for the Crescenta Valley High School marching band.

“This was amongst countless other fun adventures we shared over the years. Jeff’s contagious humor, bright smile, and sincere kindness were reflected in his curiosity and passion for life,” wrote Chierighino. “Jeff will be forever remembered as a hardworking man who deeply loved his son, his family, and the friends he made along his journey in life, and proudly served his country with honor, grace and sacrifice.”