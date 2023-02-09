Man reportedly shot in the back in Newhall

A man was reportedly taken to an area hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to the back at approximately 10 p.m. on Wednesday night, according to Michael Pittman, supervising fire dispatcher with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Pittman confirmed the shooting took place near the intersection of Valle Del Oro and Plane Tree Lane in Newhall.

According to a witness at the scene, a suspect in connection with the shooting was apparently wearing black clothing with a black beanie and was last seen heading northbound on Valle Del Oro toward Dockweiler Drive.

Officials with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station were able to confirm the time and location of the incident, but said the matter was “an ongoing investigation” and could not provide additional information, at the time of this publication.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.