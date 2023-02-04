Metrolink offers free rides for ‘Take A Seat – Any Seat’ on Saturday

Metrolink is offering free rides in celebration of civil rights pioneer Rosa Parks’ birthday with “Take A Seat – Any Seat” day on Saturday.

Metrolink is deeming Saturday, Feb. 4, as Transit Equity Day.

“Metrolink is committed to providing safe, accessible and affordable transportation for everyone,” read Metrolink’s website.

Those wishing to take advantage of the free rides just simply have to arrive at a Metrolink station and board the train. No ticket is required.

The following are also offering free rides for the day: LA Metro, OCTA, NCTD and San Bernardino County public transportation providers.

Transit systems in other counties may require a fee.

“Transit Equity Day is a national day of action to commemorate the birthday of Rosa Parks by declaring that public transit is a civil right,” read the website. “Ms. Parks, an iconic civil rights leader, refused to give up her seat on a bus in Montgomery, Alabama, in protest and to demand an end to segregation on transit systems.”

For more information, visit metrolinktrains.com/transit-equity-day