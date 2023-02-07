Newhall man arrested on suspicion of drug, weapons charges

Deputies with the L.A. County Sheriff Department’s Special Assignment Team arrested a man on suspicion of drugs and weapons charges Friday night.

While on patrol near the intersection of Walnut and 15th streets in Newhall around 10:30 p.m., deputies noticed a car that wasn’t in compliance with the state’s vehicle code, according to an email from Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

During their investigation, deputies reported finding ammunition and drug paraphernalia inside the car of the suspect, a 33-year-old Newhall resident, Arriaga noted.

The resulting search also yielded narcotics and a loaded firearm, according to an SCV Sheriff’s Station report of the incident.

The suspect was booked at the station and then released on bond, according to Arriaga.

Sheriff’s Department records available online indicate the suspect was due in court Tuesday for his preliminary arraignment.