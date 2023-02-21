Newhallywood Silent Film Festival returns this weekend

News release

Hearken back to the early days of the silent film era and rediscover some of the most famous movies ever made at the 2023 Newhallywood Silent Film Festival, scheduled this weekend at venues in Old Town Newhall. The city of Santa Clarita is offering residents an opportunity to experience some of the entertainment industry’s defining productions.

In addition to screening some of the most famous silent films made in the Santa Clarita Valley, the Newhallywood Silent Film Festival will also celebrate the centennial anniversaries of three timeless motion pictures, as well as the careers of pioneers Charlie Chaplin and Cecil B. DeMille. The festival begins on Friday with a special ticketed experience followed by three consecutive afternoons and evenings of free film screenings in Newhall.

On Friday, from 10 a.m. to approximately 3 p.m., ticketholders can climb aboard “BusTour Keaton,” which will embark upon a one-of-a-kind tour of important sites in the history of film, including locations in Hollywood such as Sennett Studios, Edendale, Chaplin Studios, Hollywood Forever and Chaplin-Keaton-Lloyd Alley. Tickets for “BusTour Keaton” can be purchased for $55 per person and include the bus tour and lunch.

On Friday afternoon at 4 p.m., you can see a special screening of “The Squaw Man” (1914), which was directed by DeMille, at The Main (24266 Main St.) in Old Town Newhall. At 8 p.m., Chaplin will be formally inducted into the Newhallywood Hall of Fame followed by a screening of “Modern Times” (1936) at the Newhall Family Theatre for the Performing Arts (24607 Walnut St.). The evening will conclude back at The Main with a showing of “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” (1923), which celebrates its 100th anniversary this year, at 11 p.m. as part of the festival’s “Silent Screams” program that celebrates achievements in the horror genre.

A full day of programming on Saturday begins at 1 p.m. with a screening of “The Cheat” (1915) at The Main and Chaplin’s Essanay Shorts (“The Tramp,” “The Bank” and “Police”) at 2 p.m. DeMille will be inducted into the Newhallywood Hall of Fame at 8 p.m. and attendees can view a screening of “The Ten Commandments” (1923), which also turns 100 this year. Both will be held at the Newhall Family Theatre for the Performing Arts.

The festival continues with screenings on Sunday, capped off by the third film hitting the 100-year mark – “The Pilgrim” – at 8 p.m. at the Newhall Family Theatre for the Performing Arts. It will be shown as part of a double feature with another Chaplin classic, “The Adventurer” (1917), to close out the festival.

For a full schedule of events taking place during the Newhallywood Silent Film Festival, visit NewhallywoodFilmFest.org.