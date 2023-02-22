One person transported following Canyon Country collision

One person was transported to a nearby hospital following a Canyon Country vehicle collision on Wednesday afternoon, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

According to Giovanni Sanchez, a spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 12:38 p.m. to Rainbow Glen Drive and Soledad Canyon Road. They arrived on the scene at 12:43 p.m.

The number of vehicles involved in the collision was unavailable at the time of this publication.

One person was transported to a nearby hospital, according to Sanchez. The extent of their injuries was unknown at the time of this publication.