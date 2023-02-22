One person transported following Canyon Country collision

Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

One person was transported to a nearby hospital following a Canyon Country vehicle collision on Wednesday afternoon, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials. 

According to Giovanni Sanchez, a spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 12:38 p.m. to Rainbow Glen Drive and Soledad Canyon Road. They arrived on the scene at 12:43 p.m.  

The number of vehicles involved in the collision was unavailable at the time of this publication. 

One person was transported to a nearby hospital, according to Sanchez. The extent of their injuries was unknown at the time of this publication.

Rylee Holwager

Rylee Holwager

Rylee Holwager joined The Signal team in June 2022, but has lived in Santa Clarita her entire life. She loves to tell the people’s stories and keep the public informed. She is a graduate of California State University, Northridge and was the Social Media Editor at her time with The Daily Sundial. Have a story to share? Email Rylee at [email protected]

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS