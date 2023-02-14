Optometrist employee warns of copper backflow thefts

Edwin Alfarero, lab technician for Teagle Optometry in Santa Clarita, shared a warning Monday morning with other business owners in the area: Be wary — after the backflow was reportedly stolen from the business sometime between Saturday night and early Monday morning.

“It’s stolen property. They’re [stealing] backflow from outside by the streets, which is up in the air and exposed,” Alfarero said. “Three businesses were hit. We don’t know what time because my boss got here this morning and there was no water.”

According to Alfarero, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies were called to receive a report and investigate the theft of the business’ copper backflow near Magic Mountain Parkway and McBean Parkway.

“It’s called a backflow. It basically connects the water line from the city into the property,” Alfarero said. “There’s a valve on both ends of this piece, so it basically controls the water flow.”

Teagle Optometry, a nearby nail salon and a phone retailer were all affected by the copper backflow thefts, he added. The theft resulted in these three businesses having no access to water until they could replace the parts.

Alfarero said this type of theft may be seen more — similar to the increase of catalytic converter thefts.

“I just want to inform Santa Clarita Valley businesses because this comes out of your pocket,” Alfarero said. “It’s like $3,000 for the piece including the labor. Then if you want to put a cage on this it’s an extra cost.”

“Times are tough and I am going to do what I can to help,” he added.