Beats under the sun: Placerita Nature Center hosts drumming circle 

The deep powerful bass sound of drums lingered through the air in the open space of the Placerita Canyon Nature Center on Sunday.

In the outdoor amphitheater, dozens of community members sat and slowly patted their hands on drums and tambourines, creating rhythms that would change tempos on occasion.

The free event was part of the Community Nature Series, designed to connect people to the outdoors through creative hands-on programs.

Arianna Monge, a board-certified music therapist and facilitator, led the drum circle, made up of people of all ages, under the blue skies and large trees.

Melissa Payne, from Lancaster, was tapping her hand gently on the surface of her drum as she intently listened to the rhythm that Monge would create. She would then mimic the sounds as she moved to the beat.

Melissa Payne follows Arianna Monge’s direction during the free drum circle activity open to the community on Sunday May, 20, 2025 at the Placerita Canyon Nature Center in Santa Clarita, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

As she continued to participate in the drumming, Katy Payne, her mother, couldn’t help but notice how much she was enjoying herself.

“She loves this. She’s in tune with the music,” Katy said, adding that the programming is not only great for children, but adults and seniors as well.

“This is a great opportunity to just be outdoors and drum, combining both of them,” she said as she took a break from participating in the drumming. “Everybody can come. People of all ages, that’s the beauty of it. Everyone can come and have a blast.”

“It would be nice to have it more often,” she added.

The drum circle not only served as an outdoor fun activity, but for some it also connected them to their culture.

Delesmy Orr, who is Honduran, brought her two daughters Cindy, 16, and Ashley, 13, to participate in the drumming along with her sister, Martha Williams.

The Castaic residents wanted to come and spend some time together along with the community surrounded by nature and disconnect from their electronics.

Delesmy Orr (right) and her two daughters Cindy and Ashley Orr, along with her sister Martha Williams, particpate in the outdoor drum circle activity on Sunday, May 20, 2025 at the Placrita Canyon Nature Center in Santa Clarita, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

“We dance to punta music, this is our culture, the drums,” Delesmy said. “I feel emotional, I feel happy and excited to see this,” she said as she pointed to the large, diverse group of people participating in the activity.

“It’s just really amazing to see all of us come together, be united, and drumming together,” added Cindy.

The Nature Center’s activities also caught the attention of out-of-towner Bill McDermott, who came from Canoga Park.

He used to participate in drum circles frequently before the pandemic, he said, and this was his first time back since then.

As he enjoyed his time rattling the tambourine, he couldn’t help but say how hot it was, as he chuckled, as he also shared the importance of drum circles and free programming.

“Drum circles are important, and it’s important to do it in a space like this,” he said. “Everything costs a lot of money, but this, it doesn’t cost anything to express yourself with a drum.”

Bill McDermott, of Canoga Park uses a tambourine during the community drum circle activity at the Placerita Canyon Nature Center on May 20, 2025 in Santa Clarita, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal