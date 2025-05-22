Fire breaks out along I-5 near Pyramid Lake 

A wildfire, named the “Pyramid Fire,” broke out along the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 at Vista Del Lago Road near Pyramid Lake on Thursday afternoon, according to Geovanni Sanchez with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Firefighters were dispatched at 2:21 p.m. and on the scene at 2:40 p.m., Sanchez said.

A working fire was confirmed at 2:33 p.m., according to Sanchez.

There was no threat to structures as of the publication of this story, Sanchez said.

At the time of this publication, the fire had burned approximately 5 to 10 acres, Sanchez said.