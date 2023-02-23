Saugus resident arrested on suspicion of grand theft 

A 49-year-old Saugus resident was arrested on suspicion of grand theft money/property valued at greater than $400 in Valencia on Wednesday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.  

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday in Valencia, two males stole copper piping from a business located at 28744 Witherspoon Parkway.  

At the time the report was taken, according to Arriaga, the suspects remained outstanding.  

“Follow-up investigation, detectives were able to identify one of the suspects,” wrote Arriaga in an email to The Signal.  

A 49-year-old Saugus resident was arrested on Wednesday at 7 a.m. on suspicion of grand theft money/property, more than $400, in relation to the incident, according to the SCV Sheriff’s Station booking logs. 

His bail was set at $20,000.  

At the time of this publication, the SCV Sherrif’s Station was unable to provide any additional information.  

