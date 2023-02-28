Saugus water line break results in 60 homes without water and one school closure

More than 60 Saugus homes were left without water overnight on Monday due to a break in a water line, according to Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency officials.

According to Kathie Martin, communications manager for SCV Water, a mainline 14-inch PVC pipe broke near Plum Canyon Road and Santa Catarina Road on Monday night. SCV Water was called out to the scene at 9:30 p.m.

“We were out all night getting it repaired,” said Martin.

The cause of the break is undetermined at the time of this publication. Martin said that it could have been a result of the increase in storm water or just an occasional break.

A 15- by 40-foot piece of asphalt lifted up as a result.

The break caused 60 homes in the surrounding area to lose access to water overnight and additionally Plum Canyon Elementary School was left without water. The school made the decision to close for the day in response to the break for the safety of the students and staff, according to Collleen Hawkins, Saugus Union School District superintendent.

“SCV Water has worked through the night, but they don’t anticipate the repair being completed before the start of the school day,” wrote Hawkins in an email to The Signal. “The school currently has no water available for drinking, restrooms, etc.”

Parents of Plum Canyon Elementary School students can check for further updates on Parentsquare.

Water was restored to all affected at 9 a.m., according to Maritn.