Three-vehicle collision on 126 leaves one dead

In the early morning hours of Thursday, a three-vehicle collision involving a big-rig resulted in the death of one driver on State Route 126 just west of Wolcott Way, according to Josh Greengard, spokesman for the California Highway Patrol’s Newhall Office.

The crash occurred at approximately 3:30 a.m. when a Freightliner tractor hauling a trailer attempted to make a U-turn on the highway, causing the driver of a Volkswagen sedan to collide into the side of the trailer.

Greengard said the driver of the Volkswagen died at the scene of the crash. The driver’s identification is currently being withheld, pending notification of next-of-kin.

There was a third vehicle involved, a Honda sedan, but it’s unclear at the time of this publication what involvement this vehicle had in the crash.

All westbound lanes were closed until approximately 10 a.m.