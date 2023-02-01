TMU Theatre Arts to present ‘Father of the Bride’

News release

Tickets are now on sale for The Master’s University Theatre Arts production of the time-honored classic “Father of the Bride.”

TMU will offer six showings from March 24 to April 1, with performances held at the school’s North Campus, located between Quigley Canyon Road and Placeritos Boulevard. Tickets ($12-$22) can be purchased at masters.edu/theatre.

“We would love to welcome the community to campus for this heartwarming and funny show,” said Tricia Hulet, director of TMU Theatre Arts.

“Father of the Bride” follows main character Mr. Banks, who must come to terms with his daughter’s impending marriage. Banks didn’t envision this day coming so soon, but it’s largely up to him to determine whether it remains a joyous occasion — or becomes a complete catastrophe.

Hulet, who has led TMU Theatre Arts since 2008, described the show as full of “hilarious characters, lots of warmth, and a strong sense of family.”

“Our crew belly-laughed during our read-through the other day,” she said.