Traffic collision in Stevenson Ranch results in minor injury

I will tell anyone that February is Black History Month but it is not the only time when we should be learning about and appreciating black history because you are black history and it happens every day of every life that you live that we live
FILE PHOTO A Los Angeles County Fire Department truck moves quickly to scene. Katharine Lotze/The Signal
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

A traffic collision in Stevenson Ranch resulted in a minor injury Thursday, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials. 

According to Ruben Munoz, a spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department, a traffic collision occurred on West Stevenson Ranch Parkway and The Old Road where firefighters were dispatched at 4:38 p.m. They arrived on the scene at 4:43 p.m.  

One minor injury was sustained, according to Munoz. The extent of the injury is unknown at the time of this publication. 

No transports occurred. 

The scene was closed at 4:57 p.m.  

Rylee Holwager

Rylee Holwager

Rylee Holwager joined The Signal team in June 2022, but has lived in Santa Clarita her entire life. She loves to tell the people’s stories and keep the public informed. She is a graduate of California State University, Northridge and was the Social Media Editor at her time with The Daily Sundial. Have a story to share? Email Rylee at [email protected]

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS