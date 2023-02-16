Traffic collision in Stevenson Ranch results in minor injury

A traffic collision in Stevenson Ranch resulted in a minor injury Thursday, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

According to Ruben Munoz, a spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department, a traffic collision occurred on West Stevenson Ranch Parkway and The Old Road where firefighters were dispatched at 4:38 p.m. They arrived on the scene at 4:43 p.m.

One minor injury was sustained, according to Munoz. The extent of the injury is unknown at the time of this publication.

No transports occurred.

The scene was closed at 4:57 p.m.