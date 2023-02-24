Two arrested on suspicion of drug-related felonies 

A man and a woman were arrested on suspicion of drug-related felonies following a parole compliance check in Castaic on Wednesday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies from the SCV Sheriff’s Station conducted a parole compliance check of a vehicle with a registered owner on active parole on The Old Road and Parker Road at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old male driver of the vehicle was found in possession of methamphetamine, according to Arriaga.

“A search of his vehicle resulted in the recovery of contraband similar for use of sales of narcotics, as well as drug paraphernalia,” wrote Arriaga in an email to The Signal.

The man was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substances.

The 29-year-old female passenger was arrested on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia, according to Arriaga. She was cited and later released in the field.

“A parole compliance check was also conducted at the male’s residence on the 31500 block of Ridge Route Drive in Castaic in which additional drug paraphernalia was located,” wrote Arriaga.

The man was booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station and remains in custody at the time of this publication.

He is being held in lieu of $30,000 bail.