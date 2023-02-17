Vehicle collides into front of store

Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

A vehicle collided into the front of Michaels in Stevenson Ranch on Friday afternoon, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials. 

According to Kaitlyn Aldana, a spokeswoman for the L.A. County Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to 25686 The Old Road at 11:15 a.m. They arrived on the scene at 11:23 a.m.  

A Michaels store employee confirmed that the vehicle collided into the front side of the store.  

No injuries were sustained and no transports occurred, according to Aldana.  

The damage the building sustained is unknown at the time of this publication.  

Rylee Holwager

Rylee Holwager

Rylee Holwager joined The Signal team in June 2022, but has lived in Santa Clarita her entire life. She loves to tell the people’s stories and keep the public informed. She is a graduate of California State University, Northridge and was the Social Media Editor at her time with The Daily Sundial. Have a story to share? Email Rylee at [email protected]

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS