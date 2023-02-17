Vehicle collides into front of store

A vehicle collided into the front of Michaels in Stevenson Ranch on Friday afternoon, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

According to Kaitlyn Aldana, a spokeswoman for the L.A. County Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to 25686 The Old Road at 11:15 a.m. They arrived on the scene at 11:23 a.m.

A Michaels store employee confirmed that the vehicle collided into the front side of the store.

No injuries were sustained and no transports occurred, according to Aldana.

The damage the building sustained is unknown at the time of this publication.