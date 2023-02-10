Woman arrested on suspicion of multiple felonies

Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

A 54-year-old Huntington Beach resident was arrested on suspicion of multiple felonies, including possession of methamphetamine, on Monday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.  

According to Deputy Natalia Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies were patrolling around 49669 Gorman Post Road at approximately 7 p.m. They identified a vehicle with lost/stolen plates.  

Deputies detained a female driver, according to Arriaga. Deputies discovered the ignition to be damaged after an investigation of the vehicle.  

“Records confirmed the vehicle was stolen,” wrote Arriaga in an email to The Signal.  

A further search of the car resulted in the discovery of drug paraphernalia and a baggie of methamphetamine, according to Arriaga.  

The woman was arrested on suspicion of taking a vehicle without owner’s consent, possession of methamphetamine, receiving known stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia.  

She was booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station and was later released on her own recognizance.  

Her original bail was set at $35,000. 

Rylee Holwager

Rylee Holwager

Rylee Holwager joined The Signal team in June 2022, but has lived in Santa Clarita her entire life. She loves to tell the people’s stories and keep the public informed. She is a graduate of California State University, Northridge and was the Social Media Editor at her time with The Daily Sundial. Have a story to share? Email Rylee at [email protected]

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS