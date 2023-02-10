Woman arrested on suspicion of multiple felonies

A 54-year-old Huntington Beach resident was arrested on suspicion of multiple felonies, including possession of methamphetamine, on Monday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Deputy Natalia Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies were patrolling around 49669 Gorman Post Road at approximately 7 p.m. They identified a vehicle with lost/stolen plates.

Deputies detained a female driver, according to Arriaga. Deputies discovered the ignition to be damaged after an investigation of the vehicle.

“Records confirmed the vehicle was stolen,” wrote Arriaga in an email to The Signal.

A further search of the car resulted in the discovery of drug paraphernalia and a baggie of methamphetamine, according to Arriaga.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of taking a vehicle without owner’s consent, possession of methamphetamine, receiving known stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia.

She was booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station and was later released on her own recognizance.

Her original bail was set at $35,000.