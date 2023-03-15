15-year-old arrested on suspicion of possession of a BB gun on Hart campus 

A BB gun was located on Hart High School’s campus, resulting in the arrest of a 15-year-old on Tuesday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.  

According to Hart Principal Jason d’Autremont, Hart received a CAREText tip from a student that referenced a possible weapon on campus.  

“Campus supervisors, administrators and our school resource officer immediately followed up and within minutes were able to determine that the item of concern was only a BB gun,” wrote d’Autremont in a message to Hart parents.  

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, the BB gun was recovered from the 15-year-old’s backpack.  

“At no point in time were threats ever made against students or the school,” wrote Arriaga in an email to The Signal.  

The 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of possession of a BB gun on campus, according to Arriaga.  

