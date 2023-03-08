41-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of burglary in Valencia  

A 41-year-old Los Angeles resident was arrested on suspicion of burglary in Valencia on Monday morning, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, at approximately 1 a.m., deputies received a prowler call for service at 25100 Magic Mountain Parkway.

“While a security guard was conducting security check of the property, he observed a female adult lock herself inside a security building and retrieve food from a refrigerator within the building,” wrote Arriaga in an email to The Signal.

The woman was detained on the scene without incident and arrested on suspicion of burglary at 2 a.m. She was booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station and remains in custody at the time of this publication.

She is being held in lieu of $20,000 bail.