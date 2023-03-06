6 Books to Help You Build a Career You Want

It’s no secret that getting a job is an integral part of your life, but we often forget about the importance of growing in that field and making confident you are improving as you go.

Career advancement is undoubtedly a process. You must develop a feeling of purpose and seize every opportunity that comes your way if you want to achieve it. Given that, you might be wondering what professional development might entail.

Your career is an essential part of your life. So, you’ll also need a strong resume before beginning a new job and establishing a foundation for your career. It’s crucial to spend some time ready for your resume rewrite, regardless of whether you want to utilize a professional resume editing service or do it on your own.

These books provide insight into what it takes to find success and fulfillment in your career. They cover topics such as identifying your strengths, defining your goals, and developing an action plan to reach them. They also guide how to network, create and maintain balance, and find enjoyment and satisfaction in your work.

Without further ado, here are eight books to help you build and make the most out of your career…

The Startup of You: Adapt to the Future, Invest in Yourself, and Transform Your Career

By Reid Hoffman and Ben Casnocha

The co-founder and chairman of LinkedIn is Reid Hoffman. In his book, Hoffman offers advice on managing your job like a Silicon Valley start-up. The idea is that startup founders invest in themselves, are quick-thinking, and rely on professional networks as support systems.

Hoffman and Casnocha teach how to develop a competitive advantage, adapt to market changes, use your network effectively, and decide wisely on your most challenging difficulties.

This book is for people who are prepared to take the reins and take on the role of career CEO and improve their future.

The New Rules of Work: The Modern Playbook for Navigating Your Career

By Alexandra Cavoulacos and Kathryn Minshew

The New Rules of Work is one of the top career advice books. This book outlines strategies for finding and landing desirable jobs, networking, and making an excellent first impression. Also, the authors created The Muse, a popular job resource.

This book provides step-by-step instructions for locating and obtaining desirable positions, networking, and creating favorable impressions.

You’ll need this book to succeed in The New World of Work, regardless of where you are in your career—starting, trying to advance, navigating a change in directions mid-career, or somewhere in between.

The Long Game: How to Be a Long-Term Thinker in a Short-Term World

By Dorie Clark

According to a renowned business thinker and professor Dorie Clark of Duke University, we all know intellectually that perseverance and effort are necessary for lasting success. Nevertheless, a great deal of the constant pressure in our culture encourages us to choose the things that are simple, certain to succeed, or appear glamorous at the time.

However, employing the proper techniques can improve our time management skills and become more effective. Clarke walks the reader through developing long-term success frameworks and strategies. To transform your career, Clarke discusses how to escape the hectic daily grind.

In this book, Clark offers remarkable frameworks and principles you can use to address your particular circumstance, in addition to vivid anecdotes from her own professional experience and that of other experts.

The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People: Powerful Lessons in Personal Change

By Stephen R. Covey

This is a book of self-improvement and helping people find solutions for their personal and professional problems within themselves. It’s based on Covey’s contention that our perceptions determine how we perceive the world. We must change ourselves to change a situation and to be able to change our perceptions.

In this book, Covey explains how our understanding of all people, things, and occurrences is solemnly based on our perception. We can foster harmony, which enables us to discover new possibilities through openness and creativity by appreciating the differences in another person’s perspective.

What Got You Here Won’t Get You There: How Successful People Become Even More Successful

By Marshall Goldsmith and Mark Reiter

What Got You Here Won’t Get You There is one of the best career development books and a guide for next-level career growth.

The actions that frequently lead to early career successes must be revised to maintain success or advance workers to higher tiers. In the cutthroat business world, professionals must continuously learn and develop. The characteristics that distinguish top performers from the rest are outlined in this book. The book examines 20 bad habits that hold people back from high achievement and suggests ways to change them, including following up, saying thank you, and listening.

This book serves as a much-needed dose of reality for those at the top of the corporate food chain. Such a paradigm shift may be what you require if you are an experienced leader.

Designing Your Life

By Bill Burnett & Dave Evans

Regardless of the life design issue you’re dealing with, design thinking can help you move forward from wherever you are. Every choice made in the design industry is deliberate, even those that go unnoticed. Designing and building your career and life can be done using the same design thinking that has produced fantastic technology, goods, and spaces.

It doesn’t matter what you do for a living, where you come from, or how old you are – what Bill Burnett and Dave Evans demonstrate in this book is how design thinking can assist us in creating a life that is both meaningful and fulfilling.

Final Thoughts

There are many reasons why people want to advance and improve their professional careers. Whatever they might be, you must realize and preserve your goals, as well as ambitions, and abilities.

You’ll soon acknowledge that building your career isn’t just about making the most of your job or putting lots of effort into your professional visions. It’s also about building potential within yourself, learning from your mistakes, turning them into growth opportunities, and so much more. This powerful collection of the best career development books will help you find your path, achieve professional success, master work-life balance, work less to achieve more, develop your strengths, follow your passions, play your best, and succeed in whatever you do.