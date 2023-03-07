Bakersfield resident arrested following CHP pursuit 

A 27-year-old man was arrested on Monday morning following a California Highway Patrol pursuit, according to California Highway Patrol Newhall officials.

According to Officer Josh Greengard, a spokesman for CHP Newhall, on Monday morning a CHP officer stopped a blue sedan for speed on the southbound side of Interstate 5 near Lake Hughes Road.

“Upon stopping the driver of the sedan, the vehicle accelerated off the shoulder and the pursuit was initiated,” wrote Greengard in an email to The Signal.

The suspect’s vehicle traveled southbound all the way to the Pacoima area.

“The suspect exited his vehicle and began walking away, during that time CHP was able to apprehend the suspect,” wrote Greengard.

The Bakersfield resident was arrested at 8:14 a.m. on Monday on suspicion of evading a police officer with a disregard of safety at the felony level, according to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station booking logs. His bail was set at $75,000.

The man was released on Tuesday at 3:05 a.m. on bond, according to the SCV Sheriff’s Station booking logs.