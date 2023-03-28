CHP pursuit ends in AV after suspect jumps from car

A man who crashed a red Toyota Corolla on Interstate 5 Tuesday, then stole the California Highway Patrol officer’s vehicle that responded and led officers on a pursuit before jumping out of the vehicle going full speed on Highway 138, died from his injuries, according to CHP officers.

The Sylmar man, whose identity has not been released pending the notification of his next of kin, stole a CHP officer’s vehicle from the crash scene north of Highway 126 around 11:40 a.m., Officer Josh Greengard, spokesman for the local office, said Tuesday.

Reports from witnesses at the initial crash scene indicated the man was throwing items from the side of the road at traffic prior to the officer’s arrival for the investigation into the solo-vehicle crash, according to CHP officials.

CHP officers pursued the suspect in the CHP patrol car up Interstate 5 and then east to Highway 138 at speeds that varied between 60 and 100 mph, before the suspect ended the pursuit by jumping out of the vehicle while it was going about 70 to 80 mph near Highway 138’s intersection with North 90th Street West, according to Greengard.

Live coverage of the pursuit by TV news helicopters captured the incident’s gruesome conclusion on video.

CHP officers on the scene immediately dragged the suspect to the side of the road and rendered aid after he abandoned the patrol car, but he sustained fatal injuries in his jump from the vehicle and later died at a local hospital.

Fire officials confirmed they were dispatched to the area, a Census-designated community known as Antelope Acres, at 12:27 p.m., according to Esteban Benitez of the L.A. County Fire Department.

They were on the scene 15 minutes later, and the suspect was en route to the hospital by approximately 12:52 p.m.