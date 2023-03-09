City issues call for blood donors

News release

Last year, in partnership with the American Red Cross, the city of Santa Clarita hosted 11 blood drives, collecting more than 420 units of blood, which is enough blood to potentially save 1,260 lives.

However, there is still an ongoing, critical shortage and the city is encouraging residents to participate in its blood drive efforts this spring by hosting two events in March. The first is scheduled 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday at the Santa Clarita Public Library Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Branch, 18601 Soledad Canyon Road, while the second blood drive is scheduled to be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, March 31, in Cedar Hall at The Centre, 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway.

Residents may schedule an appointment and view other upcoming blood drives near them by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-Red Cross. Donors can quickly locate the blood drives on the website by using the sponsor code “CanyonCountryLibrary” for the Jo Anne Darcy location or “SportsComplexSC” for The Centre location.

Interested blood donors must be at least 16 years of age and should be in good health. Upon signing in for your blood donation appointment, you will review all basic eligibility requirements and answer questions regarding your health history. The blood donation process from the time you arrive until the time you leave takes approximately one hour.

Donors who participate in these March blood drives will also receive a $10 Visa Prepaid card by email upon completion.

For questions about upcoming city of Santa Clarita blood drives, contact Amanda Santos at [email protected].