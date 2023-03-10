Crime roundup: Four arrested on suspicion of financial crimes, identity theft 

Four people were arrested on suspicion of financial crimes or identity theft on Wednesday, according to booking logs provided by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The connection between the crimes, if any exist, is unclear, at the time of this publication.

Forgery

Two people, a 43-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman who share a home address in Canyon Country, were arrested on suspicion of forgery exceeding $950 on Wednesday at approximately 6:30 p.m.

The man and the woman were held in lieu of $20,000 bail. They remained in custody at the SCV Sheriff’s Station as of 8 a.m. on Thursday.

A 23-year-old barber from Ontario was also arrested on suspicion of forgery on Wednesday at approximately 4:45 p.m. However, it’s unclear if it was in any way connected with the previously mentioned arrests. As of 8 a.m. on Thursday, he remained in custody at the SCV Sheriff’s Station in lieu of $20,000 bail.

Identity theft

A 31-year-old man from Rosemead was arrested on suspicion of identity theft on Wednesday at approximately noon. As of 8 a.m. on Thursday, he remained in custody at the SCV Sheriff’s Station in lieu of $50,000 bail.

Other crimes

A 22-year-old Santa Clarita man was arrested under Penal Code 1551 due to being wanted on suspicion of committing a crime in another state. Neither the crime he was arrested on suspicion of, nor any details surrounding his arrest, are known at the time of this publication. There was no bail amount listed on the booking log. As of 8 a.m. on Thursday, he remained in custody at the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

Three people were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and three people were arrested on suspicion of charges related to domestic relations/abuse on Wednesday.

The SCV Sheriff’s Station has not provided any narratives or details surrounding any of these arrests, at the time of this publication.