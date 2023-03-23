Deputies: Crime suppression operation results in multiple felony arrests 

A 33-year-old Van Nuys resident was arrested Thursday on suspicion of numerous felonies after attempting to flee, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to an Instagram post by the SCV Sheriff’s Station, COBRA detectives led a crime suppression operation where one man attempted to flee on foot after a traffic stop on Thursday.

“COBRA detectives were able to successfully apprehend the male and found him to be in possession of methamphetamine and heroin, packaged in a form consistent for sales,” read the Instagram post. “A loaded firearm, the male discarded while fleeing, was also located.”

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, the man was arrested at approximately 3 p.m. at Soledad Canyon Road and Ruether Avenue.

The male was identified and learned to be a convicted felon with an outstanding warrant for violation of his post-release community supervision, according to Arriaga.

He was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, carrying a loaded handgun not being the owner, possession of ammunition, possession of a controlled substance for sale, along with his warrant, according to Arriaga.

He was booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station and remains in custody at the time of this publication. His bail has been set as “no bail.”

Several arrests were also made in connection to this crime suppression operation, according to the Instagram post.