Deputies find no credible threat at Sulphur Springs  Community School

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies found no weapon or credible threat Wednesday while on campus at Sulphur Springs Community School, according to a district official.

A Sulphur Springs school official posted on ParentSquare at 10:59 a.m. that deputies were “on our campus assisting us with a concern,” according to the post. “We always want to assure you that our students are safe and our families are informed.”

A report of a student with a weapon was unsubstantiated, according to Catherine Kawaguchi, the Sulphur Springs Union School District superintendent.

“We looked into the concern and found no weapon and there was no credible threat to the campus,” said Kawaguchi.

Deputies received a call to investigate a threat assessment at 8:10 a.m., according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

“An investigation was conducted,” said Arriaga, who confirmed that no students were taken into custody and no credible threat was found.

Sulphur Springs Community School is located at 16628 Lost Canyon Road.