Deputies: Two Sylmar residents steal diamond ring

Two Sylmar residents were arrested on suspicion of burglary on Tuesday following a March 12 incident, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, at approximately 11:30 a.m. on March 12 deputies received a grand theft call for service at Kohls’ Golden Valley location, 19307 Golden Valley Road.

“The suspects stole a diamond ring worth approximately $1,900,” wrote Arriaga in an email to The Signal.

The suspects fled in a silver Lexus prior to deputy arrival and remained outstanding.

Deputies with the J-Team learned of the whereabouts of the suspects on Tuesday, according to Arriaga.

“The suspects had been arrested by Burbank Police for a separate, unrelated incident,” wrote Arriaga.

The 34-year-old woman was released, and the 24-year-old man was taken into custody at the Burbank Police Station, according to Arriaga.

The woman was arrested at her residence on the 14500 block of Polk Street in Sylmar.

The two were booked on suspicion of burglary and remain in custody at the time of this publication. They are being held in lieu of $20,000 bail each.