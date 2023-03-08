Emergency personnel respond to traffic incident on McBean Parkway 

Emergency responders were investigating a traffic collision with a possible pedestrian involved on McBean Parkway and Tournament Road Wednesday morning, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatchers.

Kaitlyn Aldana, spokeswoman for the Fire Department, said firefighters received a call regarding a traffic collision on West McBean Parkway and Tournament Road in Santa Clarita at approximately 11:36 a.m. The initial call indicated it was a traffic collision, but there may have been a pedestrian involved.

As of 12:05 p.m., firefighters were still at the scene. According to Aldana, no injuries or transport have yet to be reported.