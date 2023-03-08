Emergency personnel respond to traffic incident on McBean Parkway 

FILE PHOTO A Los Angeles County Fire Department truck moves quickly to scene.
FILE PHOTO A Los Angeles County Fire Department truck moves quickly to scene. Katharine Lotze/The Signal
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

Emergency responders were investigating a traffic collision with a possible pedestrian involved on McBean Parkway and Tournament Road Wednesday morning, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatchers.  

Kaitlyn Aldana, spokeswoman for the Fire Department, said firefighters received a call regarding a traffic collision on West McBean Parkway and Tournament Road in Santa Clarita at approximately 11:36 a.m. The initial call indicated it was a traffic collision, but there may have been a pedestrian involved. 

As of 12:05 p.m., firefighters were still at the scene. According to Aldana, no injuries or transport have yet to be reported.  

Jose Herrera

Jose Herrera

Jose Herrera loves stories in all shapes and forms. New to the Santa Clarita Valley, he's ready to write stories about SCV's community. Have a story to share? Contact Jose at [email protected]

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS