Firefighters attempt to rescue stuck horse 

FILE PHOTO A Los Angeles County Fire Department truck moves quickly to scene.
FILE PHOTO A Los Angeles County Fire Department truck moves quickly to scene. Katharine Lotze/The Signal
Firefighters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department were attempting to rescue a horse Friday morning after it got stuck in mud on the 30000 block of Madloy Street in Hasley Canyon, according to Ruben Munoz, spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department.  

Munoz said an animal rescue call came in at 10:08 a.m. and firefighters were on the scene by 10:17 a.m. Camp crews and a veterinarian were on the scene at approximately 10:45 a.m. 

Munoz said they may have to sedate the horse to rescue it safely. It’s unknown, at the time of this publication, how the horse became stuck or any other circumstances surrounding the incident.

Trevor Morgan

Trevor Morgan

Trevor Morgan covers community, culture, health and breaking news for The Signal. Before coming to Santa Clarita, he was the online editor for Cal State University Northridge's student newspaper, The Daily Sundial. He holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from CSUN and an associate's degree in music from Ventura College. Have a tip? Message him on twitter @trevorwmorgan or at [email protected]

