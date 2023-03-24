Firefighters attempt to rescue stuck horse 

Firefighters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department were attempting to rescue a horse Friday morning after it got stuck in mud on the 30000 block of Madloy Street in Hasley Canyon, according to Ruben Munoz, spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department.

Munoz said an animal rescue call came in at 10:08 a.m. and firefighters were on the scene by 10:17 a.m. Camp crews and a veterinarian were on the scene at approximately 10:45 a.m.

Munoz said they may have to sedate the horse to rescue it safely. It’s unknown, at the time of this publication, how the horse became stuck or any other circumstances surrounding the incident.