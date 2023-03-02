Firefighters respond to a trash fire on the first floor of Macy’s 

Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters responded and extinguished a trash fire on the first floor of Macy’s at the Westfield Valencia Town Center mall Thursday morning.

According to Esteban Benitez, spokesman for the Fire Department, firefighters received a call regarding a commercial fire on the 26400 block of McBean Parkway at approximately 10:19 a.m. Firefighters arrived at the scene at approximately 10:24 a.m., he added.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies also arrived at the scene to assist, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the station. She said the initial call was for a possible elevator fire, but after further investigation emergency personnel determined it was a trash fire on the first floor of Macy’s.

Kimmy Bloomberg, a Santa Clarita Valley resident, was shopping at the town center and was hoping to pick up jewelry from Macy’s. But when she arrived, she said the store was closed, smoke was coming out from inside and emergency personnel were directing patrons away.

“I wasn’t worried for myself,” Bloomberg said. “I was more curious. I asked firefighters what happened, and they said it was a trash fire on the first floor of Macy’s.”

According to Bloomberg, when she asked when the store would reopen, she was told the store could reopen in an hour, a few hours or tomorrow. It just depends on when the smoke would clear out of the store.