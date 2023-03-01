Forecasters: SCV gets storm’s last snow day

The Santa Clarita Valley experienced its final snow day at the end of the winter storm traveling through on Wednesday afternoon.

On Wednesday, parts of the Santa Clarita Valley experienced snow and hail in the midst of the 46-degree weather.

“Lowering snow levels at lower elevations earlier in the day have resulted in a few spots where we are getting snow,” said Mike Wofford, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

According to Wofford, the snow and showers will mark the end of the winter storm that Santa Clarita has been experiencing since last week.

“We’re at the tail end of it,” said Wofford.

Wednesday’s forecast for Santa Clarita, according to the NWS, was for a 20% chance of showers, a high nearing 46 degrees, breezy with winds of around 20 mph and gusts as high as 25 mph.

The NWS forecasted that SCV would experience areas of frost after 10 p.m. Wednesday and a low of 31 degrees Wednesday night. Wind chill values were expected to be as low as 20 degrees.

Santa Clarita is under a wind advisory by the NWS until 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to Caltrans’ Road Information website, the following roads were closed Wednesday as a result of the weather:

Interstate 5 was closed from 3 miles north of the junction of State Route 126 at Parker Road to the Los Angeles/Kern County line/the Grapevine due to snow.

Northbound traffic has been reduced to three lanes 9.7 miles north of Santa Clarita at Templin Highway due to a mudslide.

Motorists have been advised to use an alternate route.