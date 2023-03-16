Highway 14 flooding slows northbound traffic 

Another storm for the Santa Clarita Valley led to a clogged drain and then flooding on the northbound lanes of Highway 14 Wednesday evening, which ultimately led to temporary lane closures, according to Caltrans officials.

And for those hoping for drier times ahead, there’s at least one more week with rain in the forecast, according to meteorologists.

Caltrans crews work on draining rain water that flooded the Northbound 14 freeway just south of the Newhall Avenue exit on Thursday, March 16, 2023. The right four lanes were closed for flood drainage causing bumper-to-bumper traffic backed up to the I-5 and 14 freeway split. Chris Torres/The Signal

Caltrans crews worked on the situation for most of the day, and three of the lanes were reopened by Thursday afternoon, said Allison Colburn, spokeswoman for Caltrans.

She added that the far-right lane, which was still closed as of about 3:30 p.m., was expected to be reopened within a few hours.

The lane closure was one more impact from the wettest winter the Santa Clarita Valley has seen in years.

Caltrans crews work on draining rain water that flooded the northbound side of Highway 14 just south of the Newhall Avenue exit yesterday on Thursday, March 16, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal

The latest atmospheric river, at least the 11th to impact the area this season, dumped 2.12 inches of rain since Tuesday in the Newhall area, according to Kristen Stewart, meteorologist for the National Weather Service.

This week’s storm put the total rainfall for the year at about 30.31 inches, compared to the annual average of about 17.19 inches, for the rain season, which begins Oct. 1 for meteorologists.

The right three lanes were closed for flood drainage causing bumper-to-bumper traffic backed up to the Interstate 5-Highway 14 split on Thursday, March 16, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal

While Thursday only saw about one-hundredth of an inch, the respite from the rainy season is expected to be brief, Stewart added.

Starting Monday evening, which is the equinox or technically the last day of winter, and continuing into Tuesday and possibly Wednesday, the area is expected to receive another inch to 1.25 inches of precipitation.