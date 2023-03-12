House fire in Saugus prompts LAFD response 

A house fire on the 27000 block of Palomita Drive in Saugus prompted a large response from the Los Angeles County Fire Department on Saturday at approximately 5:50 p.m., according to Imy Velderrain, supervising fire dispatcher for the L.A. County Fire Department.

Velderrain said four engines, a truck and multiple squads responded to what was reported as a bedroom fire that spread to the attic of a two-story single family residence.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire, which was knocked down at approximately 6:15 p.m.