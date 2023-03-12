House fire in Saugus prompts LAFD response 

Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

A house fire on the 27000 block of Palomita Drive in Saugus prompted a large response from the Los Angeles County Fire Department on Saturday at approximately 5:50 p.m., according to Imy Velderrain, supervising fire dispatcher for the L.A. County Fire Department.  

Velderrain said four engines, a truck and multiple squads responded to what was reported as a bedroom fire that spread to the attic of a two-story single family residence.  

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire, which was knocked down at approximately 6:15 p.m. 

Trevor Morgan

Trevor Morgan

Trevor Morgan covers community, culture, health and breaking news for The Signal. Before coming to Santa Clarita, he was the online editor for Cal State University Northridge's student newspaper, The Daily Sundial. He holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from CSUN and an associate's degree in music from Ventura College. Have a tip? Message him on twitter @trevorwmorgan or at [email protected]

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS