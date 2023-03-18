Main Street turns green at Senses Block Party 

Main Street in Old Town Newhall was once again decorated with Celtic-themed ornaments and draped with the Irish Tri-Color at the Senses Block Party on Thursday.

Event organizers said each St. Patrick’s Day Senses event is designed to be a little different from the last. This year was pub-themed and featured an assortment of bar games such as billiards, shuffle-board, darts and water-pong.

Casey Miller, event organizer for the city of Santa Clarita, said the St. Patrick’s Day celebration is also the inaugural event for the Senses season.

“That’s another reason it’s so special,” said Miller. “People have kind of missed this event and they’re ready to come back out and have a good time. Other than that, it’s just a great way to meet up with friends and have a great time with your family.”

Students from the Fisher-McLeod School of Irish Dance perform traditional Irish step dances for crowd gathered at the St. Patricks Day-themed Senses Block Party on Main Street in Old Town Newhall, Calif., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal

Whilst drinking a pint of Guinness or feasting on corned beef and cabbage, attendees were also treated to music by Craic in the Stone, who played tunes from Irish bands such as U2 and The Cranberries. Dancers from the Fisher-McLeod School of Irish Dance performed a traditional routine.

Down the street, at Maggins Irish Pub, tunes such as “What’s Left of the Flag” and “If I ever Leave This World Alive” were sung along to as they were played by a three-piece group under the name Whiskey Sunday.

There was also an assortment of vendors for patrons to select from, including Off Kilter Kilts, which proudly displayed a sign reading, “Liberty from Pants!”

Celtic folk band Craic in the Stone performs on stage for crowd gathered for the St. Patricks Day-themed Senses Block Party on Main Street in Old Town Newhall, Calif., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal

One kilted attendee, a burly and bearded man named Bryce Rankin, said he always enjoys the yearly celebration when it comes around.

“My family is historically Scottish, Irish and Ulster Scots. It’s just a good day to come out with my little ones and have them enjoy it,” said Rankin.

“These block parties are fun, the Senses block parties, whatever the theme is, we tried to make it out to them,” said Bryce’s wife, Jacki. “This is always just nice. We always remember the St. Patrick’s Day Senses Block Party. It’s an easy one to remember.”

Senses is scheduled to return to Old Town Newhall on April 20 with a Wild Wild West theme.

Event attendees dance to the music played by Celtic folk band Craic in the Stone at the St. Patricks Day-themed Senses Block Party on Main Street in Old Town Newhall, Calif., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal