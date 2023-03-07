Man robs Stevenson Ranch Walmart, in possession of knife  

A man described as approximately 30 to 40 years old robbed the Stevenson Ranch Walmart with possession of a knife on Tuesday morning, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials and Los Angeles County dispatch radio traffic.

According to L.A. County dispatch radio traffic, a man had reportedly stolen two items from the store at approximately 9:35 a.m. He was described as approximately 30 to 40 years old, Black, standing at 6 feet tall, weighing approximately 240 pounds, wearing a dark-colored sweater, blue backpack and multiple pairs of pants, with jeans on top.

“He reportedly stole a bicycle and a helmet from 25450 The Old Road, Stevenson Ranch,” wrote Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, in an email to The Signal.

The man reportedly fled on the bike, described as grey with green stripes, northbound onto The Old Road, wearing the white stolen helmet.

In the process of fleeing, the man dropped a knife, according to L.A. County dispatch radio traffic.

“He was just detained (sent at 10:14 a.m.) by deputies along 25740 The Old Road, Stevenson Ranch,” wrote Arriaga.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.