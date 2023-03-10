Meth, fentanyl, guns found in Stevenson Ranch home 

A 31-year-old Stevenson Ranch man was arrested on suspicion of drug and firearm possession during a traffic stop on Tuesday, according to Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

An SCV Sheriff’s Station narrative, provided by Arriaga, stated that a knife, two firearms, meth and fentanyl were found during a search of the suspect’s vehicle after he reportedly attempted to lie about being on active probation.

“The male was confirmed to be on active felony probation. A probation compliance search of his vehicle resulted in the recovery of two firearms, a plastic bag of methamphetamine and two plastic bags of fentanyl,” wrote Arriaga.

Following the search of the suspect’s vehicle, deputies then searched his residence — which reportedly produced the discovery of multiple firearms, ammunition, a “large amount of fentanyl,” a “large amount of methamphetamine,” contraband for use in the sale of narcotics, “and more.”

“He was arrested for possession of a controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and more,” wrote Arriaga.

The man was later released from the SCV Sheriff’s Station on bond.