Meth, fentanyl, guns found in Stevenson Ranch home 

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Golden Valley Road.
A 31-year-old Stevenson Ranch man was arrested on suspicion of drug and firearm possession during a traffic stop on Tuesday, according to Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.  

An SCV Sheriff’s Station narrative, provided by Arriaga, stated that a knife, two firearms, meth and fentanyl were found during a search of the suspect’s vehicle after he reportedly attempted to lie about being on active probation.  

“The male was confirmed to be on active felony probation. A probation compliance search of his vehicle resulted in the recovery of two firearms, a plastic bag of methamphetamine and two plastic bags of fentanyl,” wrote Arriaga.  

Following the search of the suspect’s vehicle, deputies then searched his residence — which reportedly produced the discovery of multiple firearms, ammunition, a “large amount of fentanyl,” a “large amount of methamphetamine,” contraband for use in the sale of narcotics, “and more.” 

“He was arrested for possession of a controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and more,” wrote Arriaga.  

The man was later released from the SCV Sheriff’s Station on bond.  

Trevor Morgan

Trevor Morgan

Trevor Morgan covers community, culture, health and breaking news for The Signal. Before coming to Santa Clarita, he was the online editor for Cal State University Northridge's student newspaper, The Daily Sundial. He holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from CSUN and an associate's degree in music from Ventura College. Have a tip? Message him on twitter @trevorwmorgan or at [email protected]

